Dr. Chulhwe Koo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chulhwe Koo, MD
Dr. Chulhwe Koo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Koo's Office Locations
Chulhwe Koo, MD3975 Jackson St Ste 305, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 848-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All 4 of my children have gone to Dr. Koo. My youngest still does. Your children will love him!!
About Dr. Chulhwe Koo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Martin L King Genl Hosp
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo speaks Korean and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.