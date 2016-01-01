Dr. Richard Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chen, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Queens Hospital56 45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 445-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Chen, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.