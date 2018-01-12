See All Plastic Surgeons in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Chun Rhim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Mc Lean, VA
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chun Rhim, MD

Dr. Chun Rhim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Rhim works at Kaiser Permanente Tyson Corner in Mc Lean, VA with other offices in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rhim's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Tyson Corner
    8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 287-4600
    Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
    10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 12, 2018
Dr. Rhim did my reconstruction after a double mastectomy and he was amazing! Five years out I am healthy and look and feel great! He is a very talented surgeon and amazing bed side manner.
Donna in Arlington, VA — Jan 12, 2018
About Dr. Chun Rhim, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750406252
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tufts University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rhim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

