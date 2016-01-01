Dr. Chun Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chun Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chun Xie, MD
Dr. Chun Xie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University - Medical Scienc and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Xie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Xie's Office Locations
-
1
Chun Xie, MD9440 Bellaire Blvd Steb 102 Plz, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (281) 805-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xie?
About Dr. Chun Xie, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1376735332
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Sun Yat-sen University - Medical Scienc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xie works at
Dr. Xie has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xie speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
Dr. Xie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.