Dr. Chundar Tsai, MD
Overview of Dr. Chundar Tsai, MD
Dr. Chundar Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
Woman's Health Group
7580 Fannin St Ste 208, Houston, TX 77054
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 12:00pm
Friday Closed
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Tsai for nearly 22 years. I started seeing him when I was 16, and no other doctor could tell me what was wrong. He saved my life, and I have been coming to him since then. He is extremely caring and very thorough.
About Dr. Chundar Tsai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1679530158
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston|University Of Tx Med Br At Galveston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Indiana University|Indiana University School Of Medicine
