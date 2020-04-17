Overview of Dr. Chung-E Tseng, MD

Dr. Chung-E Tseng, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.



Dr. Tseng works at Lee and Tseng MDs in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.