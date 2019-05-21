Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung-En Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Chung-En Huang, MD
Dr. Chung-En Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dallas Metro ENT3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 209, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 780-1496
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
I have been going to Dr. Huang for 30 years and he is very knowledgeable, answers all your questions and is very professional. My care for several serious problems has been excellent. My only complaint through the years is that the wait time in the waiting room can be long depending on how busy he is. I've just learned to bring work or a book. It's worth the wait.
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
