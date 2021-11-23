Dr. Chung-Kay Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chung-Kay Koh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chung-Kay Koh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
Amg - Nesset1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-2400
Advocate Medical Group - Des Plaines Rand Road77 Rand Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 298-0310Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pipefitters
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koh is about the most caring and compassionate doctor you could ever hope to have. When I experienced pain in my neck a few years ago, he made time to examine the issue, and his thoroughness literally saved my life. A scan showed something suspicious in my thyroid, and despite differing opinions among staff radiologists of what it was, Dr Koh was determined to eliminate any doubt. Sure enough, the suspicious presence was lymphoma, and Dr Koh's thoughtful, thorough approach ensured we caught it early on. Without him, I wouldn't have gotten the thyroid removed and treatment started until perhaps much later, perhaps even too late a stage. So when I say he saved my life, he really did. He's an incredible doctor and I give him the highest possible recommendation.
About Dr. Chung-Kay Koh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841216843
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
