Dr. Chung Rim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Rim works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.