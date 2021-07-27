Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung Sung, MD
Overview
Dr. Chung Sung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Younis Cardiology Associates Pllc6624 Fannin St Ste 2320, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 529-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give more that 5 stars I definitely would! The Best of the Best! Dr. Sung was my husband's Cardiologist and he did everything humanly possible for him for eighteen years! He takes time, he listens and is complete. Dr. Sung is very intelligence and he also has a sense of humor too. I have recommended him and will continue too.
About Dr. Chung Sung, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235127002
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
