Dr. Chung-Wei Chan, MD

Internal Medicine
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chung-Wei Chan, MD

Dr. Chung-Wei Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.

Dr. Chan works at Google Wellness Center in Sunnyvale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Google Wellness Center
    803 Eleventh Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 227-1150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Chung-Wei Chan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972820793
    Residency
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    • Alameda County Medical Center - Highland Campus
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Google Wellness Center in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

