Dr. Chunyang Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chunyang Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from HARBIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
1
The Neurology Center15721 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
2
Palomar Medical Center2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chunyang Wang, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386890770
Education & Certifications
- HARBIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
