Dr. Churku Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Churku Reddy, MD
Dr. Churku Reddy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Reddy Churku M MD Office1916 Patterson St Ste 600, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-9888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy has been apart of my family for generations. He was my pediatrician, my children’s pediatrician and now he’s my grandchildren’s pediatrician. The whole staff is very friendly helpful and caring . Thanks for all of your hard work . From the Hayes’ with love
About Dr. Churku Reddy, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
