Dr. Kamdar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciamack Kamdar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ciamack Kamdar, MD
Dr. Ciamack Kamdar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kamdar works at
Dr. Kamdar's Office Locations
Gaston Urological Associates P.A.631 Cox Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-7764
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought that the doctor was very informative knowledgeable and willing to answer all of my questions
About Dr. Ciamack Kamdar, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922280973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamdar has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamdar.
