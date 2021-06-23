See All Neurosurgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD

Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Harraher works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harraher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 360, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 475-5232
  2. 2
    Stanford Neurology
    300 Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336469659
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University School Of Medicine (Cyberknife Radiosurgery)
    Residency
    • Dalhousie University
    Internship
    • Dalhousie University, Canada
    Medical Education
    • McMaster University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of King's College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harraher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harraher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harraher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harraher has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harraher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harraher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harraher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harraher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harraher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

