Overview of Dr. Ciara Marley, MD

Dr. Ciara Marley, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Marley works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.