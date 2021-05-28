Dr. Ciaran Jacka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ciaran Jacka, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ciaran Jacka, DPM
Dr. Ciaran Jacka, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA.
Dr. Jacka works at
Dr. Jacka's Office Locations
Bay Area Foot Care2844 Summit St Ste 107, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 581-1484Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Bay Area Foot Care3010 Colby St Ste 118, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 581-1484
Bay Area Foot Care20100 Lake Chabot Rd # 2, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 581-1484
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes...I will refer Dr. Jacka to family & friends. I am very satisfied with the treatment & follow up care that I received from Dr. Jacka in the last 6 months.
About Dr. Ciaran Jacka, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1891735445
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacka has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacka speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacka.
