Dr. Opida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciceron Opida, MD
Overview of Dr. Ciceron Opida, MD
Dr. Ciceron Opida, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Opida's Office Locations
Advanced Neurogeriatric Care Pllc514 E Pleasant Valley Blvd Ste 3, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-5000
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 946-2011
Doctors Walk-in Care Inc.222 Chestnut Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 946-5000
Ciceron L. Opida MD1915 Valley View Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ciceron Opida, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opida accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opida works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Opida. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.