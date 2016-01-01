See All Family Doctors in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Cici Carter, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Cici Carter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Dr. Carter works at Paladina Health in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paladina Health
    917 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 408-0092
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Paladina Health
    5401 Netherby Ln, North Charleston, SC 29420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 408-0092
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Direct Primary Care (DPC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Cici Carter, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1740694348
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.