Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciel Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Ciel Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brunswick, GA.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Gastroenterology3217 4th St, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 267-0058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus2000 Dan Proctor Dr, Saint Marys, GA 31558 Directions (912) 576-6434
Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus2415 Parkwood Dr, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 267-0058
SGPA Gastroenterology - St Marys2040 Dan Proctor Dr Ste 210, Saint Marys, GA 31558 Directions (912) 576-6434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I liked Dr. Harris. Having read just one review was unsure what to expect. She listened to my concerns, was very helpful and pleasant. I definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Ciel Harris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083097869
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
