Dr. Cielo Manriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cielo Manriquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cielo Manriquez, MD
Dr. Cielo Manriquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Windcrest, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Manriquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Manriquez's Office Locations
-
1
Centromed Walzem Clinic5542 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218 Directions (210) 922-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manriquez?
Caring, thorough, humorous, competent. Very good doctor!
About Dr. Cielo Manriquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376595793
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manriquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manriquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manriquez works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Manriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manriquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.