Dr. Cielo Rose, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Cielo Rose, DO
Overview of Dr. Cielo Rose, DO
Dr. Cielo Rose, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
1
Chp Wound Care Center1264 Metropolitan Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 383-3403
2
Preventive Cardiology & Internal Medicine Associates Pl.3606 Maclay Blvd S Ste 104, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 210-0593
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
One of the most valuable skills is that of listening. Dr. Rose has seriously great listening skills. She is also a top-notch diagnostician. My husband and I are grateful to have Dr. Rose as our doctor.
About Dr. Cielo Rose, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1831584747
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.