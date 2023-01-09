Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD
Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Basinski works at
Dr. Basinski's Office Locations
Cindy Basinski, MD3922 Venetian Way Ste 1, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 853-3500
- 2 4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2200, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 853-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the front staff, to phone calls, to my actual surgery: Dr. Basinski and her office go above and beyond to make you comfortable and take care of all your needs! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154345775
Education & Certifications
- IU Sch of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basinski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basinski has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Basinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.