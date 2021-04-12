Overview of Dr. Cindy Baskin, MD

Dr. Cindy Baskin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Baskin works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.