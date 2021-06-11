Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berthelot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD
Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Berthelot works at
Houston Institute of Dermatology2565 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 480-7272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Cindy is the best dermatologist I have ever seen,highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berthelot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berthelot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berthelot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berthelot works at
Dr. Berthelot has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berthelot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berthelot speaks Vietnamese.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Berthelot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berthelot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berthelot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berthelot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.