Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Berthelot works at Houston Institute of Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Institute of Dermatology
    2565 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 480-7272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Itchy Skin
Rash
Acne
Itchy Skin
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Metastatic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Doctor Cindy is the best dermatologist I have ever seen,highly recommend her.
    Glenn — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1114132099
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berthelot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berthelot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berthelot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berthelot works at Houston Institute of Dermatology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Berthelot’s profile.

    Dr. Berthelot has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berthelot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Berthelot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berthelot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berthelot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berthelot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

