Dr. Cindy Bredefeld, DO
Dr. Cindy Bredefeld, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Winthrop Community Medical Affiliates PC1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML6, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-3511
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Great communicator. At every appointment Dr. Bredefeld takes the time to provide detailed explanation of changes in my condition. She is extremely knowledgeable on the subject of diabetes care. I appreciate the positive approach she takes in making recommendations\suggestions for me to follow to continue to control my diabetes.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Bredefeld has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bredefeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
