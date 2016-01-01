Dr. Cindy Caplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Caplan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cindy Caplan, DPM
Dr. Cindy Caplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Caplan works at
Dr. Caplan's Office Locations
-
1
Feet First Pllc9330 Park West Blvd Ste 508, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caplan?
About Dr. Cindy Caplan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1912954710
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caplan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caplan works at
Dr. Caplan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.