Dr. Cindy Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Chang, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C.553 Cedar Ln Ste A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 932-2607
-
2
Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C.504 Hamburg Tpke Ste B103, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-6707
-
3
Hackensack University Medical Group275-277 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
dr change is a caring doc listens to your concerns shes a great doc what a blessing to have her treat me also doc and staff very nice with a great deal of patience there are willing to help there patients
About Dr. Cindy Chang, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1396772349
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.