Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD
Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung's Office Locations
- 1 163-03 Horace Harding Expressway 2nd Floor, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cindy Cheung is a great doctor. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1487697884
Frequently Asked Questions
