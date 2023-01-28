Overview of Dr. Cindy Corpier, MD

Dr. Cindy Corpier, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Corpier works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.