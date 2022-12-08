Dr. Cindy Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Greenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Kingwood2300 Green Oak Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-7600Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleased with first visit. Was prompt and explained well. Office is busy, but get to patients quickly.
About Dr. Cindy Greenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649247115
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- New York University, New York, NY
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
