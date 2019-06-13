Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD
Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Hansel's Office Locations
Main Office10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 311, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 891-0211
Trihealth G LLC Dba Blue Ash Family4422 Carver Woods Dr Ste 100, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 891-0211
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been patient of Dr. Hansel for 17 years. She cares about her patients and will not think twice to follow up on any concerns you might have. Picking up the phone to see how you are doing is just one of her many fantastic qualities.
About Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457351124
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Oh
- Metro Health Medical Center, Cleveland, Oh
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University Of Akron
