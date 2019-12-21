Overview of Dr. Cindy Hou, DO

Dr. Cindy Hou, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Hou works at Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.