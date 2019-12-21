See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Cindy Hou, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cindy Hou, DO

Dr. Cindy Hou, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Hou works at Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Hou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 566-3190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Dec 21, 2019
    Best doctor in NJ!
    — Dec 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cindy Hou, DO
    About Dr. Cindy Hou, DO

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902096530
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ Som|UMDNJ-SOM
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
