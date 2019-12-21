Dr. Cindy Hou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Hou, DO
Overview of Dr. Cindy Hou, DO
Dr. Cindy Hou, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Hou works at
Dr. Hou's Office Locations
-
1
Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 566-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hou?
Best doctor in NJ!
About Dr. Cindy Hou, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902096530
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Som|UMDNJ-SOM
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hou works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.