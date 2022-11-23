Dr. Cindy Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Joseph, MD
Dr. Cindy Joseph, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Munster, IN.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Franciscan Health Munster759 45th St Ste 104, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
Dr. Joseph has been fabulous. She was able to reduce my daily headaches to only the occasional less severe headache. I am sad to see her go and hope I can find a neurologist just as good
About Dr. Cindy Joseph, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
