Overview of Dr. Cindy Kelly, DO

Dr. Cindy Kelly, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at University of South Florida Pediatric Nephrology in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.