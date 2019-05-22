Dr. Lamerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cindy Lamerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Lamerson, MD is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lamerson works at
Locations
Nevada Center for Dermatology650 Sierra Rose Dr Ste A, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 827-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and skilled. Kind manner.
About Dr. Cindy Lamerson, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamerson works at
Dr. Lamerson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamerson speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamerson.
