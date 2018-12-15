Dr. Cindy Leissinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leissinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Leissinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Leissinger, MD
Dr. Cindy Leissinger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Leissinger's Office Locations
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s a very concerned, compassionate and knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Cindy Leissinger, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center|Tulane U Hosps
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leissinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leissinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leissinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leissinger has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leissinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leissinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leissinger.
