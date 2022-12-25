Overview of Dr. Cindy Lin, MD

Dr. Cindy Lin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA.



Dr. Lin works at Spine Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.