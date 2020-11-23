See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD

Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Marshall works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marshall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 23, 2020
    My mother has been under Dr Marshall’s care for the past 7 months. She is professional, kind, compassionate and the perfect Dr to treat my mother. We had been to 4 prior doctors before being referred to Dr Marshall. Only regret is that we didn’t find her earlier. Her staff from her assistant to the phone receptionists are most kind and helpful with every communication.
    JWedel — Nov 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD
    About Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538199682
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marshall works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marshall’s profile.

    Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

