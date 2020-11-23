Overview of Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD

Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.