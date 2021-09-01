Dr. Cindy Mi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Mi, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Mi, MD
Dr. Cindy Mi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Mi works at
Dr. Mi's Office Locations
Vitreoretinal Associates1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 215-3850
Pacific Northwest Retina321 Ramsay Way Ste 107, Kent, WA 98032 Directions (206) 215-3850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific Northwest Retina2205 W Dolarway Rd Ste 2, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Directions (206) 215-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Quick, painless, and friendly service.
About Dr. Cindy Mi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952692410
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Institute, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH
- University Of Maryland Med System
- Case Western Reserve University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mi speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mi.
