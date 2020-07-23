Overview

Dr. Cindy Owen, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Owen works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.