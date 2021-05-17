Overview of Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM

Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Pavicic works at Family Footcare, P.C. in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.