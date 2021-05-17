See All Podiatrists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Southfield, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM

Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Pavicic works at Family Footcare, P.C. in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
4.2 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Pavicic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Footcare, PC
    29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 110, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 945-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pavicic?

    May 17, 2021
    Dr. Pavicic is an excellent podiatrist. I have worked with many of her patients and she has awesome results. I cannot say enough good about her skill and the way that she treats patients.
    Bill Bean — May 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pavicic to family and friends

    Dr. Pavicic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pavicic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM.

    About Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568725216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavicic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavicic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavicic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavicic works at Family Footcare, P.C. in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pavicic’s profile.

    Dr. Pavicic has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavicic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavicic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavicic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavicic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavicic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.