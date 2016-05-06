Overview of Dr. Cindy Ruttan, DO

Dr. Cindy Ruttan, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirksville, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Ruttan works at Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. in Kirksville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.