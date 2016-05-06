Dr. Cindy Ruttan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruttan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Ruttan, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirksville, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Ruttan's Office Locations
Preferred Family Healthcare Inc.900 E LAHARPE ST, Kirksville, MO 63501 Directions (660) 626-0698
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient for over 15 years. Treated for adult adhd and major depressive disorder. Dr Ruttan has helped me to control issues in order for me to sustain a worklife and family life with greater ease. A lay it on the line Doc, no placating. Encouraging and challenging. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Cindy Ruttan, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699718254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruttan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruttan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruttan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruttan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruttan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruttan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruttan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.