Dr. Shu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cindy Shu, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Shu, MD
Dr. Cindy Shu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from T H PICKENS TECHNICAL CENTER.
Dr. Shu's Office Locations
Cindy X Shu MD455 N Garfield Ave Ste 200, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 573-3344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cindy Shu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1164438677
Education & Certifications
- T H PICKENS TECHNICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
Dr. Shu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shu.
