Dr. Cindy St Onge, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (22)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cindy St Onge, MD

Dr. Cindy St Onge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. St Onge works at Farmington Valley Pediatrics in Avon, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. St Onge's Office Locations

    Farmington Valley Pediatrics
    44 Dale Rd Ste 201, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 678-0484
    Avon Family Health LLC
    30 W Avon Rd Ste D, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 678-0484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2022
    We take all 3 of our children here, highly recommend!
    — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Cindy St Onge, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770675670
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
