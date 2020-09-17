Dr. Cindy Turco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Turco, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Turco, MD
Dr. Cindy Turco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Turco works at
Dr. Turco's Office Locations
-
1
Humble18321 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 606-2307Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Care for Women350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 350, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-4562Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turco?
Dr. Turco was the one in charge when I needed my emergency c-section. She is and was top notch. Amazing job, easy recovery and just a sweet heart.
About Dr. Cindy Turco, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689917999
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turco works at
Dr. Turco has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Turco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.