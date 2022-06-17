See All Family Doctors in Northridge, CA
Dr. Cindy Yang, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cindy Yang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. 

Dr. Yang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge
    18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 885-5480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis A Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Rapid Flu Test
Hepatitis A Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Rapid Flu Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hepatitis A Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Rapid Flu Test
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2022
    She is an excellent doctor!. I got 1 procedure and 1 surgery done under her supervision. My son too underwent 1 surgery through her. Thanks to her expertise in the field.
    Mythili jagannathan — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Cindy Yang, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982855383
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
