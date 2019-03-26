See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD

Neurology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD

Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zadikoff works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zadikoff's Office Locations

    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Atypical Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Botulinum Toxin Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) With Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenetic Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 26, 2019
    Caring and compassionate.
    Judy Wilhelm in Marquett, MI — Mar 26, 2019
    About Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427109743
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto Western Hospital
    Residency
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zadikoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zadikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zadikoff works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zadikoff’s profile.

    Dr. Zadikoff has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zadikoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadikoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadikoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadikoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

