Overview of Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD

Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zadikoff works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.