Dr. Cini Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cini Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Cini Abraham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockwall Psychiatry2249 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 402-3600Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
This is my testimony of how much the Neurostar TMS treatment has helped me. Growing up, I was was a happy, healthy child with a loving family. I was active and extremely intelligent, and involved with school, friends, hobbies, and sports activities. But during college things started to change. I have struggled now for several years with anxiety and an ever-deepening depression, which no medications or counseling seemed to help. It has been difficult for all of those who love me to watch these changes, to see me slide into a dark place where they couldn’t reach me or help. All of my loved ones have been praying for a solution, and are very grateful that I was recommended for this treatment. After only 2 weeks I started noticing small changes, which filled me with hope. I was less negative in conversations. I was taking on long-overdue projects in her house. I was laughing and joking, participating in conversations. I was going places just to be out of the house. Such a blessing!
About Dr. Cini Abraham, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1063421576
Education & Certifications
- Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.