Dr. Cinthi Pillai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cinthi Pillai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cinthi Pillai, MD
Dr. Cinthi Pillai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Pillai works at
Dr. Pillai's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 10, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
-
2
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7744Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pillai?
Dr. Pillai is a smart and compassionate physician. She listened to me carefully, thoughtfully analyzed my issues, found a diagnosis, and then advocated for me to get the treatment that I needed. I feel lucky to have her on my team.
About Dr. Cinthi Pillai, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1538435953
Education & Certifications
- A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pillai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pillai works at
Dr. Pillai has seen patients for Vertigo, Cranial Trauma and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.