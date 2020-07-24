Overview of Dr. Cinthi Pillai, MD

Dr. Cinthi Pillai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pillai works at NYU Neurology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cranial Trauma and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.